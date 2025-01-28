Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon could do with some foreign help to solve anglophone crisis – but the state doesn’t want it

By Julius A. Amin, Professor of History, University of Dayton
Cameroon’s leadership has a history of rebuffing outside intervention in the country’s internal affairs. This has hampered efforts to resolve the anglophone crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
