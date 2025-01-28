Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cyclone Damage in Mayotte Highlights Lack of Social Protections

By Human Rights Watch
Students in the French overseas department of Mayotte are returning to school this week, a month-and-a-half after a devastating cyclone leveled homes and infrastructure on the Indian Ocean islands.Mayotte, a former French colony, was already the poorest part of France and on nearly every social indicator, one of the worst-off parts of the European Union. Reconstruction efforts now underway are an opportunity to finally address residents’ pressing needs. Many students are returning to schools that remain heavily damaged by the cyclone. French authorities have also long failed to provide…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
