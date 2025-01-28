Trump pulls out of WHO and Paris – how did international bodies get through deglobalisation last time around?
By Perri 6, Emeritus Professor of Public Management, Queen Mary University of London
Eva Heims, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, University of York
Martha Prevezer, Professor of Governance and Economic History, Queen Mary University of London
Modern global regulatory bodies should draw upon the repertoire of strategies used by their 1930s predecessors to survive today’s threats.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, January 28, 2025