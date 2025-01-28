Tolerance.ca
St. Thomas Aquinas’ skull just went on tour − here’s what the medieval saint himself would have said about its veneration

By Therese Cory, Associate Professor of Thomistic Studies, University of Notre Dame
Once, on a road trip in Greece, I stopped with my husband and dad at a centuries-old Orthodox monastery to view its famous frescoes. We were in luck, the porter said: It was a feast day. The relics of the monastery’s saintly founder were on view for public veneration.

As a Catholic and a medievalist, I can never resist meeting a new saint. The relic, it turned out, was the saint’s hand, though without any special ornament or reliquary, the ornate containers in which relics are often displayed. Nothing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
