Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flu vaccines have prevented millions of deaths – our research proves it

By Estanislao Nistal Villán, Virólogo y profesor de Microbiología de la Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Javier Arranz Herrero, PhD Student en la Universidad CEU San Pablo. PFIS en el Instituto de Salud Carlos III y Visitor Researcher en Mount Sinai, NY, Universidad CEU San Pablo
The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was caused by a particularly virulent strain of influenza virus. It infected 500 million people, caused around 50 million deaths, and its impact was so severe that global life expectancy fell dramatically. It claimed more lives than the First World War.

In their efforts to develop a vaccine, researchers at the time worked under the mistaken assumption that influenza was caused by bacteria, based on Richard Pfeiffer’s 1892 discovery of the “bacillus influenzae”,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A hot and troubled world of work: how South Africa’s bold new climate act and labour law can align to drive a just transition
~ Deepseek: China’s gamechanging AI system has big implications for UK tech development
~ DeepSeek: how a small Chinese AI company is shaking up US tech heavyweights
~ DeepSeek shatters beliefs about the cost of AI, leaving US tech giants reeling
~ Gaza: No Safe Pregnancies During Israeli Assault
~ How the Dominican Republic is charting its path towards renewable energy independence
~ Indonesian court acquits worker over defamation charges filed by prominent entrepreneur
~ Carrying the spirit and intent of Murray Sinclair’s vision forward in Treaty 7 territory
~ How the AFL and NRL have crept into cricket’s traditional summer timeslot
~ What’s the difference between a food allergy and an intolerance?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter