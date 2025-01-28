Flu vaccines have prevented millions of deaths – our research proves it
By Estanislao Nistal Villán, Virólogo y profesor de Microbiología de la Facultad de Farmacia, Universidad CEU San Pablo
Javier Arranz Herrero, PhD Student en la Universidad CEU San Pablo. PFIS en el Instituto de Salud Carlos III y Visitor Researcher en Mount Sinai, NY, Universidad CEU San Pablo
The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was caused by a particularly virulent strain of influenza virus. It infected 500 million people, caused around 50 million deaths, and its impact was so severe that global life expectancy fell dramatically. It claimed more lives than the First World War.
In their efforts to develop a vaccine, researchers at the time worked under the mistaken assumption that influenza was caused by bacteria, based on Richard Pfeiffer’s 1892 discovery of the “bacillus influenzae”,…
