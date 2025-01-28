Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deepseek: China’s gamechanging AI system has big implications for UK tech development

By Feng Li, Chair of Information Management, Associate Dean for Research & Innovation, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
DeepSeek sent ripples through the global tech landscape this week as it soared above ChatGPT in Apple’s app store. The meteoric rise has shifted the dynamics of US-China tech competition, shocked global tech stock valuations, and reshaped the future direction of artificial intelligence (AI) development.

Among the industry buzz created by DeepSeek’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A hot and troubled world of work: how South Africa’s bold new climate act and labour law can align to drive a just transition
~ Flu vaccines have prevented millions of deaths – our research proves it
~ DeepSeek: how a small Chinese AI company is shaking up US tech heavyweights
~ DeepSeek shatters beliefs about the cost of AI, leaving US tech giants reeling
~ Gaza: No Safe Pregnancies During Israeli Assault
~ How the Dominican Republic is charting its path towards renewable energy independence
~ Indonesian court acquits worker over defamation charges filed by prominent entrepreneur
~ Carrying the spirit and intent of Murray Sinclair’s vision forward in Treaty 7 territory
~ How the AFL and NRL have crept into cricket’s traditional summer timeslot
~ What’s the difference between a food allergy and an intolerance?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter