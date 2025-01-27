Tolerance.ca
Carrying the spirit and intent of Murray Sinclair’s vision forward in Treaty 7 territory

By Tiffany Dionne Prete, Assistant Professor, Sociology Department, University of Lethbridge
Murray Sinclair’s firm approach to justice and reconciliation is part of what inspires me, as an intergenerational Survivor, to confront challenges rooted in colonization with strength and resolve.The Conversation


