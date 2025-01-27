Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s drama dilemma: how taxpayers foot the bill for content that ends up locked behind paywalls

By Anna Potter, Professor in Digital Media and Cutural Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Amanda Lotz, Professor of Media Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Marion McCutcheon, Senior Research Fellow, News and Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Commercial TV broadcasters once commissioned around 300 hours of Australian drama each year. Last year, they commissioned just nine hours of new, non-soap drama.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
