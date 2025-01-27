Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: Cries of Torture Precede Death in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Cameroon’s authorities should immediately conduct an effective, independent, transparent investigation into a death in police custody on January 17, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. Those responsible for the death and alleged torture of Abdoul Wahabou Ndandjouma, 36, should be held accountable.Ndandjouma was arrested with another man, Mohaman Toukour Nana, on January 17, and taken to a police station in the city of N’Gaoundéré, in the northern Adamawa region. Nana, who was released the same day without charges, told Human Rights Watch that police interrogated him and Ndandjouma…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
