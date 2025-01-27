Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying is legal in Australia – but many of us don’t know

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Rachel Feeney, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Voluntary assisted dying is lawful in all Australian states. This allows terminally ill adults who are suffering and have decision-making capacity to choose to receive help to die.

Victoria’s law was the first, coming into effect in 2019. New South Wales was the last state, with its voluntary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
