Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s plan to eliminate FEMA is a very bad idea

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
A symbolic visit by an American president to a disaster site can be constructive. Former President Joe Biden’s presence at areas in the United States affected by various disasters allowed him to both show leadership and offer comfort in moments of national tragedy.

In contrast, a bombastic President Donald Trump used his first…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
