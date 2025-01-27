Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump has rejected the Paris agreement again, but game theory shows how other countries can still lead by example

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
It came as a surprise to nobody that one of Donald Trump’s first acts on his return to the White House was to sign an executive order withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement on climate change.

Almost 200 other countries will remain part of the deal designed to stem global warming. So how will they fare without the participation of one of the biggest polluters on the planet?

The exit of the US encapsulates a tricky issue when it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
