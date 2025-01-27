Tolerance.ca
Compendium of the Occult by Liz Williams is a rich and appealing history

By Martha McGill, Honorary Research Fellow, Historian of Supernatural Beliefs, University of Warwick
In the fourth century BC, an unknown – but clearly disgruntled – schemer from the Greek city of Antioch had a curse tablet made. Inscribed on a thin piece of lead and deposited in a well, the tablet called for a “thunder-and-lightning-hurling” god to “strike, bind, bind together Babylas the greengrocer”.

Around 1,400 years later, an Anglo-Saxon charm advised on how to protect a field. The secret was to take a piece of turf from each corner and anoint it with a mixture of oil, honey, yeast, milk from the animals on the land, pieces of the trees and plants on the land, and water consecrated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
