Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think your efforts to help the climate don’t matter? African philosophers disagree

By Patrick Effiong Ben, Doctoral Researcher in Applied Ethics and African Philosophy, University of Manchester
When I drive my car on weekends, I emit greenhouse gases – but not enough to change the global climate on my own. But when I, my neighbours and hundreds of millions of other people drive, fly, eat meat and embark on countless other activities that generate greenhouse gas emissions, we raise the Earth’s temperature.

This is what we might call a collective harm problem, where the acts of many together lead to harmful outcomes, but no discrete act by any one person can solve it. Debates on how to fight climate change generally…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Repression intensifies ahead of human rights record review
~ Trump’s plan to eliminate FEMA is a very bad idea
~ Trump has rejected the Paris agreement again, but game theory shows how other countries can still lead by example
~ Exercise does increase calorie burn – but probably not as much as you might hope
~ Compendium of the Occult by Liz Williams is a rich and appealing history
~ England’s maths teacher recruitment problem is set to worsen
~ Why neglecting you brain health can make it harder to achieve physical goals
~ What do trade unions have to do with human rights?
~ DRC has created a reserve force to fight the M23 – why this may backfire
~ Libya: Civic Space Crushed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter