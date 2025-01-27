Tolerance.ca
England’s maths teacher recruitment problem is set to worsen

By Neil Saunders, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, City St George's, University of London
Everyone should leave school with a solid understanding of maths. Decent mathematics literacy is a hugely important skill in many aspects of life. We need it when budgeting for a weekly shop, asking for a pay rise and completing a tax return.

An interest and enjoyment in maths fostered at school can lead people to study the subject further. Mathematics graduates go on to professions in government, industry, software development and financial analytics, as well as many genres of engineering.

In total, 13%…The Conversation


