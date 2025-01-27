Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do trade unions have to do with human rights?

By Amnesty International
Trade unions are critical to protecting and promoting human rights including economic, social, and cultural rights and the right to be free from discrimination. First, they play a key role through negotiations with employers and collective action in supporting workers' rights. In so doing, unions balance the scales of power, ensuring that workers are in […]


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
