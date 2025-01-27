Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC has created a reserve force to fight the M23 – why this may backfire

By Judith Verweijen, Assistant professor, Utrecht University
Michel Thill, Senior Program Officer, University of Basel
Merely absorbing armed groups into a reserve force does little to address the underlying causes of the eastern DRC crisis.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
