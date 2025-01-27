Tolerance.ca
Egypt: Declining Funding Undermines Education

By Human Rights Watch
(Beirut) – Egyptian authorities have severely undermined the right to education in recent years by failing to allocate sufficient budgetary resources, Human Rights Watch said today. The government has reduced the national budget for education in real terms and as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and expenditure, further exacerbating a crisis of poor-quality education, a shortage of adequately trained and remunerated teachers, and inadequate and insufficient public school infrastructure. The government has also failed to fully guarantee free primary and secondary education for every…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
