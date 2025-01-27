Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Food in Bosnia and Herzegovina: A need, a love, a connection, and a sense of belonging

By Balkan Diskurs
"Ćevapi, as the national dish of Bosnia and Herzegovina, are a symbol of unity and hospitality, bringing together people from different cultures and generations," says Admira Hajdarpašić, a restaurant owner from Banja Luka.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese records worst Newspoll ratings this term; Victorian Labor’s primary plunges
~ Saints and liars: The story of American aid workers who helped Jewish refugees escape the Holocaust
~ Wanting to ‘return to normal’ after a disaster is understandable, but often problematic
~ Too many Australians miss out on essential medical care every year. Here’s how to fix ‘GP deserts’
~ Elon Musk now has an office in the White House. What’s his political game plan?
~ The ‘singles tax’ means you often pay more for going it alone. Here’s how it works
~ Take breaks, research your options and ditch your phone: how to take care of yourself during Year 12
~ 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, amid rising antisemitism, the memory of the Holocaust remains contentious
~ 3 reasons to fear humanity won’t reach net-zero emissions – and 4 reasons we might just do it
~ Online privacy policies can be 90,000 words long. Here are 3 ways to simplify them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter