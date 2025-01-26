Tolerance.ca
Albanese records worst Newspoll ratings this term; Victorian Labor’s primary plunges

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
A national Newspoll, conducted January 20–24 from a sample of 1,259, gave the Coalition a 51–49 lead, a one-point gain for the Coalition since the previous Newspoll in early December. Primary votes were 39% Coalition (steady), 31% Labor (down two), 12% Greens (up one), 7% One Nation (steady) and 11% for all Others (up one).

In three of the last four Newspolls, the Coalition has had a 51–49 lead.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
