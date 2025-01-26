80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, amid rising antisemitism, the memory of the Holocaust remains contentious
By Jan Lanicek, Associate Professor in Modern European History and Jewish History, UNSW Sydney
Avril Alba, Professor of Holocaust Studies and Jewish Civilisation, University of Sydney
On January 27 2025, political dignitaries and Holocaust survivors will gather in Oswiecim (Auschwitz) in Poland. They will attend the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the concentration camps by the Red Army.
Auschwitz was a major network of Nazi concentration and death camps in occupied Poland during the second world war. It has become the preeminent symbol of the Holocaust. Some 1.1 million people, 90% of them Jews, were murdered in the Auschwitz-Birkenau…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, January 26, 2025