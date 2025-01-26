Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Trinidad and Tobago artists are up in arms about the country’s attempt to ‘decolonise’ its coat of arms

By Janine Mendes-Franco
"Supposedly, the drive behind it was to push forward decolonisation. That's a necessary and good thing. However, the way they went about it doesn't feel like decolonisation."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
