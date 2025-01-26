Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What France loses by closing its military bases in Africa

By Thierry Vircoulon, Coordinateur de l'Observatoire pour l'Afrique centrale et australe de l'Institut Français des Relations Internationales, membre du Groupe de Recherche sur l'Eugénisme et le Racisme, Université Paris Cité
Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye announced on 31 December 2024 that all foreign military bases in his country would close by 2025. On the same day, the Ivorian president said France would hand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Trinidad and Tobago artists are up in arms about the country’s attempt to ‘decolonise’ its coat of arms
~ Urban food gardens produce more than vegetables, they create bonds for young Capetonians – study
~ South African telescope discovers a giant galaxy that’s 32 times bigger than Earth’s
~ Reclaiming narratives: African storytelling as a path to justice and reparations
~ Finding ‘Kape’: How Language Documentation helps us preserve an endangered language
~ Georgian government continues the purge, setting its sights on universities next
~ Motor neurone disease campaigner, former AFL champion Neale Daniher, is 2025 Australian of the Year
~ Peter Dutton’s reshuffle: David Coleman the surprise choice as shadow foreign minister
~ Kyrgyzstan surrenders its best private schools to Turkey's control
~ What’s in store for Myanmar in 2025?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS