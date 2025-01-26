Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reclaiming narratives: African storytelling as a path to justice and reparations

By Guest Contributor
Centuries of being overshadowed and misrepresented by colonial and other external perspectives have portrayed the continent through a lens of primitivism and inferiority. Such depictions served to justify colonial subjugation and exploitation.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
