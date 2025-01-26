Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgian government continues the purge, setting its sights on universities next

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Universities are the latest target of Georgia's ruling party. Earlier in January, the Interior Ministry ordered the expulsion of 25 foreign nationals who had allegedly participated in anti-government protests.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
