Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Dutton’s reshuffle: David Coleman the surprise choice as shadow foreign minister

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Peter Dutton has chosen David Coleman for the key shadow foreign affairs portfolio, in a reshuffle that also seeks to boost the opposition’s credentials with women.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kyrgyzstan surrenders its best private schools to Turkey's control
~ What’s in store for Myanmar in 2025?
~ DR Congo: Civilians at Risk as M23 Approaches Goma
~ Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map
~ No Choice for Voters in Belarus’ Sham Elections
~ UN rights office raises alarm over escalating violence in occupied West Bank
~ Human rights expert welcomes clemency for Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier
~ Pakistan: Authorities pass bill with sweeping controls on social media
~ Why meteorologists are comparing Storm Éowyn to a bomb
~ The pope’s memoir, Oscar nominees and a mafia exhibition – what to read, see and do this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter