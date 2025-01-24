Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

By Innisfree McKinnon, Associate Professor of Geography, University of Wisconsin-Stout
How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ No Choice for Voters in Belarus’ Sham Elections
~ UN rights office raises alarm over escalating violence in occupied West Bank
~ Human rights expert welcomes clemency for Indigenous activist Leonard Peltier
~ Pakistan: Authorities pass bill with sweeping controls on social media
~ Why meteorologists are comparing Storm Éowyn to a bomb
~ The pope’s memoir, Oscar nominees and a mafia exhibition – what to read, see and do this week
~ The Holocaust poets who can help us to understand genocides past and present
~ Sexism linked to social ills for men and women, finds largest cross-cultural study of its kind
~ Emotions change our perception of time – as demonstrated on The Traitors
~ Trump labels drug cartels as terrorist groups – what it means for Mexico and beyond
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter