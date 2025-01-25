Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Civilians at Risk as M23 Approaches Goma

By Human Rights Watch
(Nairobi) – Civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are at increasing risk as the abusive M23 armed group, supported by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), approaches Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, Human Rights Watch said today. The M23 is opposed by Congolese military forces and a coalition of abusive militias known as “Wazalendo” (“patriots” in Swahili).The fighting is having catastrophic consequences for the humanitarian situation around Goma. On January 21, 2025, the M23 and Rwandan forces captured Minova, a town 40 kilometers from Goma, cutting off supply routes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
