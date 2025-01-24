Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Choice for Voters in Belarus’ Sham Elections

By Human Rights Watch
On January 26, Belarusians will go to the polls for “presidential elections,” an event seen by many as a “sham,” a “no-choice election” (bezvybory), and little more than a ritual for Aliaksandr Lukashenka, who has been president of Belarus for more than three decades.The last presidential elections, held in 2020, resulted in country-wide protests against what was widely perceived as a rigged ballot. The authorities’ response to these protests was brutal: tens of thousands people faced arbitrary detention, with estimates of over 6,500 prosecuted, and torture and other ill-treatment was widespread.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
