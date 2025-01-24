Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Authorities pass bill with sweeping controls on social media

By Amnesty International
Responding to the passage of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act 2025 at the National Assembly, Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director of Campaigns, South Asia, said:  “The latest amendment to the draconian Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) by the National Assembly will further tighten the government’s grip over Pakistan’s heavily controlled digital […] The post Pakistan: Authorities pass bill with sweeping controls on social media    appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why meteorologists are comparing Storm Éowyn to a bomb
~ The pope’s memoir, Oscar nominees and a mafia exhibition – what to read, see and do this week
~ The Holocaust poets who can help us to understand genocides past and present
~ Sexism linked to social ills for men and women, finds largest cross-cultural study of its kind
~ Emotions change our perception of time – as demonstrated on The Traitors
~ Trump labels drug cartels as terrorist groups – what it means for Mexico and beyond
~ UK government’s AI plan gives a glimpse of how it plans to regulate the technology
~ The Holocaust: how ‘rescue archaeology’ is tackling the impending loss of surviving witnesses
~ Trump inherits the Guantánamo prison, complete with 4 ‘forever prisoners’
~ DR Congo emergency: Fears that regional capital Goma faces attack
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter