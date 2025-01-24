Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why meteorologists are comparing Storm Éowyn to a bomb

By Suzanne Gray, Professor of Meteorology, University of Reading
Ambrogio Volonté, Senior Research Fellow in Meteorology, University of Reading
Storm Éowyn has unleashed strong and damaging winds over the British Isles, and particularly over Ireland and Scotland.

Air pressure at the centre of the storm plummeted 50 millibars in the 24 hours leading up to midnight on January 24. That’s more than twice what is required in the definition of “explosive cyclogenesis”, in other words, the development of a cyclonic (anticlockwise rotating) storm that is both rapid and severe – like a bomb going off. As a result, Éowyn can be termed a “bomb cyclone”.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
