Trump labels drug cartels as terrorist groups – what it means for Mexico and beyond

By Amalendu Misra, Professor of International Politics, Lancaster University
Donald Trump returned to the US presidency on January 20 with a flurry of executive orders. This included the designation of criminal gangs and drug cartels operating south of the Mexico border as “foreign terrorist organisations” – a first for a US president. The state department will now decide which groups are added to the list.

© The Conversation -
