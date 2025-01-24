Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK government’s AI plan gives a glimpse of how it plans to regulate the technology

By Paul Khullar, Analyst, Science and Technology, RAND Europe
Sana Zakaria, Research Leader for Emerging Technology and RAND Global Scholar, RAND Europe
The UK government recently published its plan for using AI to boost growth and deliver services more efficiently. It also suggests a fundamental shift in how the UK aims to position itself as a global leader in AI innovation.

The AI Opportunities Action Plan gives further evidence on how the government intends to regulate cutting-edge AI.

The timing of this plan, ahead of the Paris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
