Human Rights Observatory

Trump inherits the Guantánamo prison, complete with 4 ‘forever prisoners’

By Lisa Hajjar, Professor of Sociology, University of California, Santa Barbara
There are three pending criminal cases and four people the US will not release but also cannot put on trial.The Conversation


