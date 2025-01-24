Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Almost 2 million people in the UK didn’t have the right ID to vote in 2024

By Ralph Scott, Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in Politics, University of Bristol
Ed Fieldhouse, Professor of Social and Political Science, and Principal Investigator of the British Election Study, University of Manchester
The 2024 general election was the first in the UK’s history to be run under a system of voter ID. When heading to the polling station, people could only vote if they proved their identity first. This was the result of a law brought in in 2023 and that had already applied to local elections in England that year.

Using data from the British Election Study, we tracked people eligible to vote between 2023 and 2024 and foundThe Conversation


© The Conversation -
