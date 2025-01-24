Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Syria ponders a democratic future: 5 lessons from the Arab Spring

By Robert Kubinec, Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of South Carolina
Syria faces real challenges. A look at the research on post-Arab Spring challenges offers some answers for a region wracked by many crises.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Brutalist: an architect’s take on a film about one man’s journey to realise his visionary building
~ Wood-burning stoves are a serious problem for your health – and the environment
~ Why peat is a key ingredient in whisky and the climate crisis
~ The Trumps want you to buy their meme coins, but history should make us cautious about the hype
~ Almost 2 million people in the UK didn’t have the right ID to vote in 2024
~ Political assassinations, police violence and lack of press freedom: 3 barriers to peace in Mozambique
~ Harvard expands its definition of antisemitism – when does criticism of Israel cross a line?
~ Navigating deepfakes and synthetic media: This course helps students demystify artificial intelligence technologies
~ The technology that runs Congress lags so far behind the modern world that its flag-tracking system just caught up to 2017-era Pizza Hut
~ President Trump promises to make government efficient − and he’ll run into the same roadblocks as Presidents Taft, Roosevelt, Roosevelt, Truman, Eisenhower, Carter, Reagan, Clinton and Bush, among others
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter