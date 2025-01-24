Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Microgravity in space may cause cancer − but on Earth, mimicking weightlessness could help researchers develop treatments

By Sai Deepika Reddy Yaram, Ph.D. Student in Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, West Virginia University
Soumya Srivastava, Assistant Professor of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering, West Virginia University
Cells function differently under low gravity conditions. Rather than send lab samples to space, researchers are developing Earth-bound tools to more easily study microgravity’s effects on biology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The Brutalist: an architect’s take on a film about one man’s journey to realise his visionary building
~ Wood-burning stoves are a serious problem for your health – and the environment
~ Why peat is a key ingredient in whisky and the climate crisis
~ The Trumps want you to buy their meme coins, but history should make us cautious about the hype
~ Almost 2 million people in the UK didn’t have the right ID to vote in 2024
~ Political assassinations, police violence and lack of press freedom: 3 barriers to peace in Mozambique
~ Harvard expands its definition of antisemitism – when does criticism of Israel cross a line?
~ Navigating deepfakes and synthetic media: This course helps students demystify artificial intelligence technologies
~ As Syria ponders a democratic future: 5 lessons from the Arab Spring
~ The technology that runs Congress lags so far behind the modern world that its flag-tracking system just caught up to 2017-era Pizza Hut
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter