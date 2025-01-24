Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix’s La Palma’s ‘megatsunami’ has been debunked

By Hannah Little, Lecturer in Communication and Media, University of Liverpool
Janine Krippner, Honorary Research Associate in Volcanology/mātai puia, University of Waikato
Katy Chamberlain, Lecturer in Earth, Ocean and Ecological Sciences, University of Liverpool
In the Netflix series La Palma, a Norwegian family goes on holiday to the Canary Islands when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption. Cumbre Vieja is an active volcano on La Palma, which last erupted in 2021. The series culminates in a “megatsunami” capable of engulfing Europe and reaching as far as the west coast of the US.

It’s a truly terrifying prospect.

It's a truly terrifying prospect.

Disaster stories are hugely popular and La Palma is just the latest hit in the growing genre.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
