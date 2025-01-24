Tolerance.ca
Letizia Battaglia’s photos captured real Sicilian life during the heightened mafia violence of the 1980s and 90s

By Anna Sergi, Professor in Criminology, University of Essex
When we look at pictures of conflict, violence and collective trauma we might expect to see only the horrors of maimed bodies and the crying souls of the victims. But in the photographs of one of Italy’s most cherished photographers, Letizia Battaglia, you do not see glamorised shots of the perpetrators because her images aren’t about them, they are about places and people.

The horror is there, but you also see flowers, a football, engaged crowds, and children in the street. Sure enough, some of these children hold guns because her pictures capture the normality that exists around the…The Conversation


© The Conversation
