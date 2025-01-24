Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Authorities hold presidential election in climate of total fear and repression

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International calls on the Belarusian authorities to immediately end their vicious campaign of repression against any dissent, which denies the people of Belarus free speech in the run up to the presidential election scheduled for 26 January. “Ever since the 2020 presidential election, the already profound human rights crisis in Belarus has deepened even […] The post Belarus: Authorities hold presidential election in climate of total fear and repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
