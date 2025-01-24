Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we treat catchment water to make it safe to drink

By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Antti Mikkonen, Principal Health Risk Advisor – Chemicals, EPA Victoria, and PhD graduate, School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of South Australia
Minna Saaristo, Research Affiliate in the School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
There is renewed concern about PFAS or ‘forever’ chemicals in drinking water. Here’s how we keep track of more than 250 potential contaminants to ensure our water is safe to drink.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus: Authorities hold presidential election in climate of total fear and repression
~ Global education must integrate AI, centred on humanity
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ In Turkey a fire at a skiing resort hotel once again highlights a history of negligence
~ Preserving the Tzotzil worldview through video games
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ Luxon goes all out for growth in mining and tourism – we should be careful what he wishes for
~ Trump has called time on working from home. Here’s why the world shouldn’t mindlessly follow
~ Trump has fired a major cyber security investigations body. It’s a risky move
~ China has invested billions in ports around the world. This is why the West is so concerned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter