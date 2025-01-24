How we treat catchment water to make it safe to drink
By Mark Patrick Taylor, Chief Environmental Scientist, EPA Victoria; Honorary Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Antti Mikkonen, Principal Health Risk Advisor – Chemicals, EPA Victoria, and PhD graduate, School of Pharmacy and Medical Sciences, University of South Australia
Minna Saaristo, Research Affiliate in the School of Biological Sciences, Monash University
There is renewed concern about PFAS or ‘forever’ chemicals in drinking water. Here’s how we keep track of more than 250 potential contaminants to ensure our water is safe to drink.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, January 24, 2025