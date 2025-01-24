Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Turkey a fire at a skiing resort hotel once again highlights a history of negligence

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Other experts who spoke to the media explained that, given the death toll, the likelihood of the hotel having properly functioning warning, detection and extinguishing system was slim.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Belarus: Authorities hold presidential election in climate of total fear and repression
~ How we treat catchment water to make it safe to drink
~ Global education must integrate AI, centred on humanity
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ Preserving the Tzotzil worldview through video games
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ Luxon goes all out for growth in mining and tourism – we should be careful what he wishes for
~ Trump has called time on working from home. Here’s why the world shouldn’t mindlessly follow
~ Trump has fired a major cyber security investigations body. It’s a risky move
~ China has invested billions in ports around the world. This is why the West is so concerned
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter