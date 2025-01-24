Luxon goes all out for growth in mining and tourism – we should be careful what he wishes for
By Glenn Banks, Professor of Geography, School of People, Environment and Planning, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Regina Scheyvens, Professor of Development Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
The prime minister’s state-of-the-nation focus on economic growth, particularly in mining and tourism, was long on aspiration and short on realistic expectations.
- Thursday, January 23, 2025