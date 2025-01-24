Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump has called time on working from home. Here’s why the world shouldn’t mindlessly follow

By Julia Richardson, Professor of Human Resource Management, Head of School of Management, Curtin University
The message is clear: the push to get workers back into the office is being incorporated into US government policy. Here’s what could be lost.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ In Turkey a fire at a skiing resort hotel once again highlights a history of negligence
~ Preserving the Tzotzil worldview through video games
~ Bangladesh interim government’s ‘right’ to uninterrupted internet access is a sham
~ Luxon goes all out for growth in mining and tourism – we should be careful what he wishes for
~ Trump has fired a major cyber security investigations body. It’s a risky move
~ China has invested billions in ports around the world. This is why the West is so concerned
~ As the United States disavows the World Health Organization, Canada must double down on its support
~ We live in times of multiple entwined crises – but our policy responses aren’t keeping up
~ Support for changing date of Australia Day softens, but remains strong among young people: new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter