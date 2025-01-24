Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Preserving the Tzotzil worldview through video games

By Teodora C. Hasegan
Manuel Pérez is creating spaces where children learn the Tzotzil language in a fun way, developing a video game inspired by Tzotzil stories and worldview, as part of the 2024 Mayan Languages ​​Digital Activism Program.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
