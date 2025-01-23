Tolerance.ca
China has invested billions in ports around the world. This is why the West is so concerned

By Claudio Bozzi, Lecturer in Law, Deakin University
Donald Trump claims China ‘operates’ the Panama Canal. This isn’t quite right, but China’s investment in shipping infrastructure globally has made many countries jittery.The Conversation


