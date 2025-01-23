Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the United States disavows the World Health Organization, Canada must double down on its support

By Roojin Habibi, Assistant Professor of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
The U.S. withdrawal from WHO has seismic implications on issues like prevention of future pandemics, and the stakes are especially high for Canada.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
