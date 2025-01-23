We live in times of multiple entwined crises – but our policy responses aren’t keeping up
By Peter Bridgewater, Adjunct Professor in Conservation, University of Canberra
Dirk S. Schmeller, Research Director in Conservation Biology, Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Suraj Upadhaya, Assistant Professor in Sustainable Systems, Kentucky State University
Biodiversity loss, climate change and pollution do not happen in isolation, but proposed solutions too often fail to account for this. Two major reports point the way forward.
