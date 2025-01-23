The world’s second largest freshwater crayfish was once plentiful in Australia’s longest river – we’re bringing it back
By Nick Whiterod, Science Program Manager, Goyder Institute for Water Research Coorong, Lower Lakes and Murray Mouth Research Centre, University of Adelaide
Sylvia Zukowski, Senior Aquatic Ecologist, Nature Glenelg Trust. Adjunct Fellow, University of Adelaide
The Murray crayfish disappeared from large parts of its range over the past 40 years. Now a community-driven reintroduction program is bringing the iconic species back.
- Thursday, January 23, 2025