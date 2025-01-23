Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: ICC Prosecutor Seeks Gender Persecution Charges

By Human Rights Watch
(The Hague) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor’s applications for arrest warrants against two senior Taliban leaders is a milestone in seeking justice for serious abuses against women and girls in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. The prosecutor’s January 23, 2025 requests seek a charge of the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds against the Taliban’s supreme leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada, and its chief justice, Abdul Hakim Haqqani.The ICC prosecutor announced that there were reasonable grounds to believe that Akhundzada and Haqqani…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
